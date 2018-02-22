Vinatieri to play with Colts in 2018

South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri will stay put for his 43rd NFL season. After 10 seasons with New England he’s spent the last 12 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vinatieri’s one-year deal is reportedly worth $3.625 million — $1 million to sign and a $2.625 million base salary.

The former RC Cobbler and SDSU Jackrabbit needs only 58 points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen and become the league’s all-time leading scorer. Vinatieri has scored at least 58 points in every season of his career, except 2009, when he played in only six games. He also only needs to make seven field goals to break Andersen’s record of 565.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski who replaced Vinatieri with his first employer, is never surprised by what the ageless wonder continues to do. He would be 46 by the end of the upcoming season.