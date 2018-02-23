59th Annual Sioux Empire Home Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – If you’re looking to give your house a face lift this spring or summer, we’ve got an event for you.

The 59th Annual Sioux Empire Home Show kicks off and runs throughout the entire weekend. While the temperatures we’re experiencing make it seem like the warmer months will never come, they’ll be here before you know it. Before the rise in temperatures happen though, it’s a good idea to get tips and ideas from the experts in home remodeling.

Will DeWitt, co-chair of the home show, was live with KDLT’s Simon Floss to discuss everything the event offers, some trends, how to get to the event, and more. Take a look.

For more information on the Sioux Empire Home Show, click here.