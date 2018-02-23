Court Denies Appeal In ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Fatal Accident Case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Supreme Court has denied an appeal filed by an Iowa farmer-turned-reality television celebrity charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Chris Soules asked the Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss the felony charge before it goes to trial.

He contends Iowa law doesn’t require fatal wreck surviving drivers to wait for police but state prosecutors say it does.

Soules asked a judge to dismiss the case but the judge declined last month and Soules appealed.

The high court Friday denied his request to hear the appeal.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.

He struck a tractor driven by a neighbor on April 24 last year in northern Iowa. He called 911 and waited for first responders but left before police arrived.