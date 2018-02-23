Dakota State Men Fall at Dickinson State

Dakota State Men Fall at Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D. – Third-seeded Dickinson State (N.D.) scored the first 11 points of the game in the opening round of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Men’s Basketball Postseason Conference Tournament versus sixth-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) Thursday evening at Scott Gymnasium. The Blue Hawks never trailed in the game as they advanced to the semifinals with a 79-59 victory over the Trojans.

Dakota State’s season came to a close with an overall record of 14-17. Dickinson State improved to 14-12 overall record and will play No. 7 seed Viterbo (Wis.), who upset No. 2 seed Jamestown (N.D.) 79-73 Thursday evening, in the first semifinal game on Sunday in Bellevue, Neb. at 2 p.m.

The Blue Hawks opened up the game by going 5-of-7 from the field, racing to an 11-0 lead with sixteen minutes and forty seconds on the clock. The Trojans missed its first five shots of the game.

Justin Folkers ended DaSU’s scoring drought with a basket with 16:18 on the clock (Trojans trailed 11-2).

Dakota State trimmed Dickinson State’s lead down to 15-8 after a basket by Bobby Farquah with 13:26 left in the first-half. The Blue Hawks then outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the final 13:15 of the first-half.

DiSU registered its largest lead of the game at 39-15 with 1:43 to go before intermission. Brendon Boomsma hit a 3-pointer on the following possession, as the Trojans trailed 39-18 at halftime.

The Blue Hawks shot 50 percent from the field in the first twenty minutes of the game (16-of-32). The Trojans were held to 27.6 percent from the field in the first-half (8-of-29).

Dakota State made five consecutive shots to kick off the second-half as part of their 12-4 scoring run, reducing their deficit to 43-30 with 16:38 remaining.

The Trojans continued their scoring run (21-8 outburst) as they trailed into single digit. Kevin Daniels hit a field goal as Dakota State cut Dickinson State’s lead to 47-39 with 12:33 left.

DiSU answered back with a 14-3 run to increase their lead to 61-42 with less than eight minutes remaining. The Blue Hawks established their double-digit lead for the rest of the game to secure the victory.

Dakota State outscored Dickinson State 41-40 in the second-half. The Trojans shot a sizzling 61.5 percent from the field (16-of-26), including 6-of-11 from the 3-point arc. The Blue Hawks were 51.5 percent from the field in the final twenty minutes of the game, converting 17-of-33 field goals.

Daniels paced DaSU with 16 points and dished out five assists. Folkers added 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Arrington and Boomsma each tallied nine points.

Keeon Johnson grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for Dakota State. He had three assists. Bobby Farquah had four points and four rebounds. Arrington and Farquah each registered two blocks. Boomsma and Daniels each had a steal.

The Blue Hawks led a balanced scoring offense attack with five players scoring in double digits, led by Marcus White with 16 points. Terrell Buler added 14 points. Jerry Shelvin had 13 points. Konner Goettsch had 11 points off the bench. Ryan Clark scored 10 points.

White earned seven rebounds and stole the ball three times for Dickinson State. Clark, Shelvin, Carter Gallo and Austin Payne each had four rebounds. Shelvin produced five assists. Gallo added four assists.

DiSU shot 50.8 percent overall from the field, making 33-of-65 from the field. The Blue Hawks were 8-of-23 from the 3-point line. DaSU was 43.6 percent from the field (24-of-55) and 8-of-21 from the 3-point arc.

Dickinson State was 5-of-9 free-throws (55.6 percent) while Dakota State was 3-of-3 fee-throws (60 percent).

DiSU outrebounded DaSU 35-30 in the game. The Blue Hawks outscored the Trojans 18-2 in points off turnovers, 36-20 inside the paint and 16-7 in second-chance points.

It was the final career collegiate basketball game for four Dakota State Trojan seniors – Falcon Albers, Boomsma, Daniels and Farquah.