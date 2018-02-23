The Difference Volunteers Can Make in Area Schools

"I went to present some grant checks ... and I was hooked," says Board Chair.

Educators and school districts continue to make the most of what funding they have available. But there are a lot of programs teachers and students might benefit from – on every level – if the money were there. That’s where, in Sioux Falls, the Public Schools Education Foundation comes in. Learn what motivates those engaged with the Foundation to continue the work they do, in the interview above.