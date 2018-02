Lincoln beats Harrisburg, OG Sweeps Washington

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In high school hoops Friday night the Lincoln Patriots defended their home court and beat 3rd-ranked Harrisburg 67-61. And in a doubleheader at the O’Gorman gym the Knights did the same, beating Washington twice. Emma Ronsiek scored 17 as the girls won a thriller 42-41. And Riley Katen came off the bench with OG down by 9 to hit a trio of 3-pointers and lift the boys to a 74-65 victory.