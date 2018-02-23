Lyft Suspends Mitchell Man’s Account

MITCHELL, S.D.-Lyft ride-hailing service says they’ve revoked the driver account they’d previously granted to a Mitchell Man convicted of attempted murder 26 years ago.

On Tuesday Mitchell City Council approved Joseph Novak for a taxi cab license, the last step needed for him to drive for Lyft.

He passed lyfts background check because under South Dakota law they only look at offenses occurring in the past seven years. Novak was convicted back in 1992.

We reached out to Lyft who gave us a statement saying, “The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. The law in South Dakota governing TNCs requires a look-back period of seven years for offenses when conducting a background check. Given that the offense in question occurred outside of this look-back period, it did not immediately disqualify this individual to drive under state law. However, after reviewing this case and considering the nature of this offense, we have elected to deactivate this driver.”