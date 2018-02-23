One of the Easiest Ways to Check On Your Heart

$25 may be all it takes to buy you some peace of mind

Sanford Health is offering through the end of the month, heart and vascular screenings that are $25 each at its main campus.

The screenings check your cholesterol and blood pressure. An EKG is also performed along with a CT calcium score, among other tests. This is all recommended for anyone 40-75 years of age whether you have heart disease in their family or not. Heart and vascular tests help detect any potential need for further interventions with the cardiologist or to determine if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or that you’re otherwise at risk.

For more information or to register for one of the tests, call (888) 996-4673. You can also learn more about it by logging onto sanfordhealth.org, keyword: Screening.