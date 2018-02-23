SDSU Men Outlast USD for Summit Title

BROOKINGS, SD…Four Jackrabbits reached double figures and South Dakota State claimed its first-ever outright Summit League Regular Season Championship Thursday night at Frost Arena in a 76-72 victory over rival South Dakota.

Playing in front of 4,138 fans in their regular season home finale, the Jacks (24-6, 12-1 Summit League) locked up the No. 1 seed in next month’s Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls and pushed their win streak to seven games.

SDSU shot 44.3 percent as a team and hit 10 3-pointers, outdoing the Coyotes on the boards, 42-31, in the latest round of the South Dakota Corn Showdown Series.

Mike Daum led the way with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double while David Jenkins Jr. was close behind in the scoring column, dropping 18 with three 3-pointers.

Lane Severyn had a career-best performance on senior night, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting (including four 3-pointers) with eight rebounds.

Reed Tellinghuisen scored 13 points and had eight boards.

Tevin King logged 34 minutes and dished a team-high seven assists, finishing second on the squad with nine rebounds.

Down 6-5 early, consecutive 3-pointers from Daum and Severyn sparked the Jacks on an spurt of 11 straight that turned into a 16-3 overall run, giving State a 22-9 lead at the under-12 media.

The Jacks cooled off from there, and though USD cut it to four (34-30) inside the final minute on an 11-1 run, a Daum 3-pointer and a Jenkins buzzer-beater from deep sent the Jacks to the locker room with a 40-30 advantage.

South Dakota State built its lead to a game-high 16 (51-35) just past the 14-minute mark of the second half, only to see USD respond over the next six minutes to tie it, 53-all at 8:48 to set up a wild finish.

Down 58-55 with 7:48 to play, State rediscovered its rhythm from the field and hit six of its next seven shots, outscoring the Coyotes by 11 over the next six minutes to take back the lead, 71-63 with 1:49 left.

After USD cut it to two (71-69) inside the final minute, Tellinghuisen pushed State’s lead back to four (73-69) with two free throws at 22 seconds, and hit another from the charity stripe with 9.7 seconds remaining.

Ahead 74-69 at that point, the rest of the game took over 17 minutes to complete due to multiple fouls, timeouts and official reviews. The ‘Yotes brought it back within two (74-72) in that span, but Jenkins swished a pair of free throws with one second left to seal it as the final USD shot fell short.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 127-94-1 all-time against South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits will be the No. 1 seed for the Summit League Championships for the third time in program history. SDSU is 5-1 in the tournament as the No. 1 seed after earning a share of the regular season title three times prior to this season.

SDSU has now won 20 consecutive games at home and kept ahold of the nation’s longest active home winning streak. The Jacks went 15-0 at home this season, posting their seventh perfect home record in program history. State has done it five times since 2011-12.

The final two minutes of action took over 24 minutes to complete. It took 17 minutes to play the final 9.7 seconds and the last 2.6 seconds lasted a 10-minute span in real time.

Reed Tellinghuisen, Lane Severyn and Ian Theisen were honored after the game on Senior Night.

Reed Tellinghuisen has now played 3,910 minutes in a Jackrabbit uniform, the second-most all-time. He passed Kai Williams (3,874; 2006-10) in today’s game.

At least three Jackrabbits have reached double figures in the same game in 20 straight contests.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up the regular season Saturday at Fort Wayne. Tipoff from the Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana is set for 6 p.m. CT.