Sioux Falls Preparing For Biggest Snow Event This Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city is predicting the biggest snow fall and the biggest snow alert of the entire season. It’s expected to snow from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Street Manager Galynn Huber says crews are scheduled to hit the streets tomorrow at 4 a.m. First, they will concentrate on emergency routes, then they will work on residential streets in the afternoon.

Between today and tomorrow, Huber says they will be pushing ten inches of snow while plowing the 50 miles worth of streets in Sioux Falls.

Every street in the city of Sioux Falls has a snow gate, but Huber says they aren’t often engineered to hold much snow.

“The way I like to explain it is like me trying to take a quart of water and pouring it into a pint container. I can’t get it all in – it’s going to come around the outside. That’s what happens to snow gate,” says Huber.

There’s also a number of events in town this weekend, so snow crews are working to make it safe for commuters and visitors.