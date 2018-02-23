South Dakota House To Investigate GOP Lawmaker’s Conduct

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House will investigate a first-term Republican representative for conduct the lawmaker described as “unfair statements” to a colleague.

Members voted 45-13 Friday to establish a special committee on discipline and expulsion to investigate Rep. David Johnson.

Johnson apologized publicly to GOP Rep. Lynne DiSanto before the vote, saying his emotions got the better of him. Johnson, of Rapid City, didn’t describe his actions in detail in the apology.

Republican Rep. Dan Kaiser, one lawmaker who moved to form the panel, says Johnson “needs to be held accountable.”

The panel will investigate Johnson’s conduct and could recommend penalties such as discipline or expulsion.

House lawmakers last formed such a committee in 2017 to investigate a Republican representative who admitted to sexual contact with two interns. He later resigned.