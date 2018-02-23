State B Swim Championships Being Held At Midco Aquatic Center This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The State B swim championships are being held at the Midco Aquatic Center this weekend.

With more than 350 expected athletes, a lot of planning goes into an event of this stature. A close eye is being kept on the snow, if an athlete can’t make it, they lose their chance to qualify for the State A championships.

Organizers say this event means so much because for some kids, its their final chance to showcase their progress over the year.

“Some of the new kids really struggled or didn’t know how to do certain strokes or certain skills. And then to see how far they’ve come over the course of the season and just put it all together for their championship meet,” said Kyle Margheim, the Associate Head Coach for Sioux Falls Swim.

The championships are open to the public and free to attend. Saturday races begin at 9:15 a.m.