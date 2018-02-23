State Wrestling Recap From Day One in SF

State Wrestling Recap From Day One in SF

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Day one at the boys state wrestling tournament had plenty of highlights as South Dakota’s best have moved into the semi-finals on Saturday. Championship matches are Saturday evening at the Denny Sanford Premier Center for both Class “A” and “B”. In class “A” Friday the Turman brothers from Pierre both advanced. And in the heavyweight division, Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher and Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Nick Casperson each pinned their way into the semi’s. The defending champ who’s only a sophomore now has 95 straight wins while Casperson won his 250th match to advance also with a pin. RC Stevens has the team lead with 88.5 points and Pierre is right behind with 85.

In Class “B”Clark/Willow Lake’s Caleb Orris improved to 47-0, EPJ’s Logan Donelan 38-0 and Redfield’s Cooper Baloun 36-0 to make what should be a fantastic day of wrestling Saturday. Canton has the team lead after day one in Class “B” with 79 points. Howard has 58 and Winner 57.5.