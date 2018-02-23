Trump Warns Of ‘Very Rough’ Sanctions On NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that if sanctions against North Korea don’t work, it will be time for “phase two” of the pressure campaign against the nuclear-armed nation – which Trump says could be “very rough.”

Trump was speaking at a news conference Friday alongside Australia’s prime minister. He was asked if “all options” would be on the table if sanctions fail.

Trump did not spell out what “phase two” might be, but he says, “It may be very, very unfortunate for the world.”

Still, the president expressed hope that the economic sanctions announced earlier Friday will work.

He says if a deal can be reached with North Korea it will be a “great thing.”