USF Basketball Players Share Teamwork Message To Elementary Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls basketball team will be gunning for a conference championship starting tomorrow in the NSIC postseason tournament.

The players still took the time to make some elementary kids happy on Friday.

The players went to John Harris Elementary School and read books to the kids. The message to the kids was all about teamwork and sticking together when times get tough.

After reading a book the kids got to ask the players questions. The players talked to kids from kindergarten to 3rd grade.