Gianni Farinacci Back Home After ATV Accident

A Harrisburg boy who was critically injured in an ATV accident has finally come home, and the Harrisburg community continues to rally around him.

“It’s funny how you always want your kids to look up to you, but we look up to him,” says his mother, Nicole Farinacci.

In November, 11-year old Gianni Farinacci was involved in a serious ATV accident. He spent months in the ICU and rehab before being able to return home.

Gianni’s family set up another event at his school, Harrisburg South Middle School raffling off prizes donated by local businesses and activities for friends and family.

Now that Gianni back home, his parents are looking ahead to this next challenging adventure.

“Once we get through these early stages and get a routine in, I think everything will work out, but it’s very, very difficult to just have one of your children be a totally different person the next day,” says his dad, Anthony Farinacci.

Gianni’s mother, Nicole is overwhelmed with the amount of support that the community has offered. Big Sioux Construction built a ramp on the deck of the Farinacci household and Air-Madness Trampoline Park hosted ‘Jump For Gianni’ to raise money for the family.

“You don’t realize how many good people there are out there. And then for a tragedy to happen and so many people that you don’t know and you’ve never met show such great support for your son, it’s just, you can’t even put it into words,” Nicole Farinacci tells us.

This is the first time Gianni has been able to see his friends since the accident and his grandfather is very thankful to see his grandson back home.

“Well it’s hard not to cry because he has such a good spirit. And one thing god made sure he kept was his excitement, his attitude, his personality,” says his grandfather, Anthony Farinacci.

The Farinacci’s go-fund-me page has raised more than $26,000 over the past few months.

The family is still looking for donations to help alleviate medical costs.

We’ll leave a link to their go-fund-me page here.