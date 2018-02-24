SDSU Sweeps Doubleheader At Fort Wayne To Wrap Up Regular Season

Jackrabbit Women Win 77-55 & Men Prevail 97-90

MEN’S RECAP

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — South Dakota State men’s basketball closed out the regular season with a 97-90 win Saturday at Fort Wayne in front of 1,824 fans at the Gates Sports Center.

SDSU (25-6, 13-1 Summit League) shot 49.3 percent in the game and hit 16-of-33 from deep as five Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Mike Daum led the way with his 11th 30-point game of the season, finishing with 31 with eight 3-pointers (out of 12 attempts). He added a team-high 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double this year.

David Jenkins Jr. added 16 in the scoring column and dished four assists, even with Brandon Key and one behind Tevin King’s five for the team-lead. King notched his second career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Reed Tellinghuisen was 3-for-5 from deep to score 13 points, while Flatten rounded out the top scorers with 10 of his own.

Fort Wayne (18-13, 7-7 Summit League) shot 45.5 percent as a team and John Konchar scored 31.

Down five (18-13) at the under-12 media break, a layup from Key out of the rest sparked the Jackrabbits on a 17-1 run over the next four and half minutes, helping State build a 30-19 lead with 7:31 to play.

SDSU built its lead to 15 on a Tellinghuisen 3-pointer at 5:43, but saw the Mastodons rally to within five (43-38) down the stretch before Daum hit the final basket of the half and sent the Jacks into the break ahead, 45-38.

Ahead by nine (53-44) early in the second, Daum scored the game’s next 11 points to propel State on a 16-2 run and give the Jacks their largest lead of the night (69-46) with 13:45 to play.

The ‘Dons, however, came roaring back with runs of six, eight and 11 answered to climb within three (79-76) around the seven-minute mark, and later made it a one-point game (82-81) with 4:41 on the clock.

The teams traded buckets until the final minute but the Jacks never relinquished the lead and scored six points in the final 48 seconds to complete the season sweep of the Mastodons.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 18-12 all-time against Fort Wayne and has won four straight against the Mastodons dating back to last season.

Mike Daum and Tevin King put together double-doubles in the same game for the second time this season, last doing it Jan. 27 against the Mastodons in Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits will be the No. 1 seed for the Summit League Championships for the third time in program history. SDSU is 5-1 in the tournament as the No. 1 seed after earning a share of the regular season title three times prior to this season.

At least three Jackrabbits have reached double figures in the same game in 21 straight contests.

SDSU reached the 25-win mark for the fifth time in its Division I history.

Up Next

South Dakota State has locked up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Summit League Championship and will play in the 6 p.m. game Saturday night against eighth-seeded Western Illinois. The Jacks defeated the Fighting Leathernecks twice this season by an average of 24 points.

WOMEN’S RECAP

FORT WAYNE, Indiana-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a convincing 77-55 Summit League win at Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon in the Gates Sports Center in front of 1,052 fans.

The Jackrabbits, now 23-6, 12-2, were led by Macy Miller’s 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Myah Selland came off the bench for 14 points. Ten of the 11 Jacks scored in the game and State shot 51.8 percent from the field.

Jaelencia Williams led the Mastodons, 4-23, 1-13, with 14 points.

South Dakota State used an 8-0 run from the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead at 9:12 on a pair of free throws by Tylee Irwin. Madison Guebert gave the Jackrabbits a 34-21 lead after she sank her second 3-pointer of the half with 25 seconds left.

South Dakota State led 34-21 at halftime before outscoring Fort Wayne 23-13 in the third quarter. Miller scored 10 points in the quarter and the Jacks closed with a 10-2 run fueled by 3-pointers by Miller and Sydney Palmer.

SDSU built its largest lead of the game when Rylie Cascio Jensen sank the team’s seventh 3-pointer for a 73-42 lead with 4:12 to play.

NOTES

Miller’s 18 points this afternoon give her 527 points this season. She moved her into fourth in single-season scoring for juniors at SDSU.

Guebert took over fifth place in The Summit League with 258 career 3-point field goals.

Thompson moved into 28th in career scoring with 1,230 points, passing Ann Just (1992-95).

Up Next

South Dakota State plays North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Summit League Championship March 3 in Sioux Falls at the Sanford PREMIER Center.

-Recaps Courtesy SDSU Athletics