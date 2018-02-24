Sioux Empire Home Show Wants to Help Make People’s Lives Easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The 59th annual Sioux Empire Home Show is back again at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. A big trend this year was how technology in the home can make your life easier.

From the outside Wade Backman’s RV may look like a regular RV, but it’s not.

“It’s pretty much basically a big giant motor home set up as a technology studio. It’s really cool,” said Home Show Co-chair, Corey Johnson.

Backman knows convenience is key. He took his company Digit-All Technologies on the road to showcase all their tech and surveillance products with their mobile show room.

” Their buying habits are changing, their not wanting to go to the big box retailers anymore or go to a brick and mortar building, so we figured we’d bring the experience to them,” said Backman.

It’s probably the most decked out tech RV you’ll ever see.

“Everything from the lights to the shades, audio, video, yep the network. We’ve got a network system in here,” said Backman.

Backman says one trend people will see more of at the home show is being able to control all technology within a home with the touch of a button.

“They want to be able to control everything from their phone. The phone is driving this industry and people use their phone for everything,” said Backman.

” We can control the shades, we can come to lighting control, control lighting, control all TVs, heating and cooling and security.”

Combined Pool and Spa also wants to make life convenient for people.

Their hot tub may seem normal from the outside as well, but it’s not.

“The endless pool, you just get in and you can swim against the current. You can adjust the speed. Also have a treadmill on the bottom and then you can have a hot tub in the back also,” said Salesman Troy Pfaff.

It’s all controlled with one swipe making life as easy as possible.