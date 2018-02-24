South Dakota Republican Party Releases Statement on Passing of Don Rounds

From South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman:

“On behalf of the entire South Dakota Republican Party, we are saddened by the loss of Don Rounds, father of US Senator Mike Rounds, State Representative Tim Rounds, and Crooks Mayor Jamison Rounds. Don was an active participant in the State Republican Party during his lifetime, and was a guiding example for his children as they served their state and their communities in public service. Our prayers are with the Rounds family as they celebrate his life, and commit his spirit to eternity.”