STATE WRESTLING-Canton Takes State B Team Championship

C-Hawks More Than 40 Points Better Than Runner-Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Behind three individual state champions the Canton C-Hawks rolled to the State B Wrestling team championship on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team scores and complete place results are below:

H.S. WRESTLING

STATE B WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

TEAM SCORES

1. Canton (165)

2. Winner (111.5)

3. Howard (100)

4. Philip (96.5)

5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (84.5)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area

2nd Place – Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place – Dom Pechous of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

4th Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont

5th Place – Scott Peterson of Canton

6th Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard

7th Place – Isaac Olson of Mobridge-Pollock

8th Place – Ethan Marx of Elk Point/Jefferson 1st Place Match Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 45-2, Jr. over Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-6, Sr. (Dec 8-5) 3rd Place Match Dom Pechous (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 28-6, Sr. over Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 37-9, Jr. (Fall 2:24) 5th Place Match Scott Peterson (Canton) 39-5, Jr. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 40-20, So. (Dec 3-0) 7th Place Match Isaac Olson (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-9, Jr. over Ethan Marx (Elk Point/Jefferson) 23-11, Sr. (Fall 5:48)

B-160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

3rd Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Gannon Martinmaas of Faulkton Area

5th Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston

6th Place – Tanner Even of Parker

7th Place – Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

8th Place – Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake 1st Place Match Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-9, So. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 35-7, So. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-5, So. over Gannon Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 40-5, Sr. (SV-1 4-2) 5th Place Match Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 13-3, Sr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 39-18, So. (MD 10-2) 7th Place Match Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 37-10, So. over Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-18, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

B-170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake

2nd Place – Nathan Bauer of Mobridge-Pollock

3rd Place – Jack Konechne of Garretson

4th Place – Carter Shoemaker of Webster

5th Place – Keagan Fitch of Philip

6th Place – Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston

8th Place – Kaleb Bucks of Lemmon/McIntosh 1st Place Match Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 47-0, Jr. over Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Jack Konechne (Garretson) 25-5, Sr. over Carter Shoemaker (Webster) 30-11, Sr. (Inj. 1:48) 5th Place Match Keagan Fitch (Philip) 27-4, Sr. over Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 7-2) 7th Place Match Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 13-4, Jr. over Kaleb Bucks (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

B-182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Aidyn Feldhaus of Howard

2nd Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield

3rd Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point/Jefferson

4th Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory

5th Place – Stone Jensen of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place – Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

7th Place – Tee Allen of Bennett County

8th Place – Koben Huber of Sisseton 1st Place Match Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 46-6, Sr. over Barrett Wren (Redfield) 28-8, Jr. (SV-1 5-3) 3rd Place Match Logan Donelan (Elk Point/Jefferson) 38-1, Sr. over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-5, Jr. (Fall 4:46) 5th Place Match Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 41-7, Sr. over Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match Tee Allen (Bennett County) 34-14, Jr. over Koben Huber (Sisseton) 19-19, Sr. (Fall 2:54)

B-195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cooper Baloun of Redfield

2nd Place – Wyatt Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

3rd Place – Sam Adams of Harding County

4th Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston

5th Place – Tyler Byrne of Bennett County

6th Place – EJ Leetch of Howard

7th Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner

8th Place – Jason Gerry of Mobridge-Pollock 1st Place Match Cooper Baloun (Redfield) 36-0, Sr. over Wyatt Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 2-1) 3rd Place Match Sam Adams (Harding County) 38-7, So. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 42-13, Sr. (MD 9-1) 5th Place Match Tyler Byrne (Bennett County) 32-10, Sr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 39-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 7th Place Match KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 30-9, So. over Jason Gerry (Mobridge-Pollock) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

B-220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Evan Kizer of Howard

2nd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

3rd Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner

4th Place – Jory Rodgers of Philip

5th Place – Wyatt Locke of Groton Area

6th Place – Kaeden Metz of Sisseton

7th Place – Tyler Resick of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

8th Place – Tristen Bent of Webster 1st Place Match Evan Kizer (Howard) 39-4, Sr. over Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, So. (Dec 9-2) 3rd Place Match Jace Johnson (Wagner) 32-13, Sr. over Jory Rodgers (Philip) 28-7, Sr. (TB-1 3-2) 5th Place Match Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 22-13, Jr. over Kaeden Metz (Sisseton) 28-10, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 7th Place Match Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-12, Jr. over Tristen Bent (Webster) 24-21, Jr. (Fall 4:53)

B-285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton

2nd Place – Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh

3rd Place – Brandyn Anderson of Groton Area

4th Place – Chase Sigdestad of Webster

5th Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place – Jadeon Biggers of Lyman

7th Place – Brigham Williams of Lead-Deadwood

8th Place – Micah DeBoer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 1st Place Match Payton Smith (Canton) 43-2, Sr. over Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 52-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Brandyn Anderson (Groton Area) 32-4, Sr. over Chase Sigdestad (Webster) 30-14, Jr. (Fall 1:22) 5th Place Match Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 30-13, Sr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 37-18, Jr. (MD 9-0) 7th Place Match Brigham Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 28-13, Sr. over Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 28-22, So. (Fall 2:50)

B-106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton

2nd Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner

3rd Place – Lane Miller of Howard

4th Place – Riley Weber of Parkston

5th Place – Riley Whitley of Redfield

6th Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Jestyn Woodward of Custer/Edgemont

8th Place – Gage Martinmaas of Faulkton Area 1st Place Match Braden Sehr (Canton) 41-1, Fr. over Kaden Keiser (Winner) 49-5, 8th. (TB-1 4-3) 3rd Place Match Lane Miller (Howard) 48-7, Fr. over Riley Weber (Parkston) 25-10, So. (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match Riley Whitley (Redfield) 40-9, So. over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-17, 8th. (Fall 4:57) 7th Place Match Jestyn Woodward (Custer/Edgemont) 32-17, 8th. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 33-10, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

2nd Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton

3rd Place – Blair Blasius of Philip

4th Place – Jacob Steiger of Mobridge-Pollock

5th Place – Jordan Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

6th Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard

7th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston

8th Place – Isiah Grimm of Sisseton 1st Place Match Lance Soukup (Wagner) 31-7, So. over Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Blair Blasius (Philip) 34-9, 7th. over Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 43-12, So. (Dec 7-5) 5th Place Match Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 27-10, So. over Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 32-11, Fr. (Fall 0:40) 7th Place Match Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 37-21, Fr. over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 29-13, So. (MD 11-2)

B-120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip

2nd Place – Atlas Willuweit of Winner

3rd Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point/Jefferson

4th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson

5th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton

6th Place – Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Dane Christopherson of Sisseton

8th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner 1st Place Match McCoy Peterson (Philip) 31-0, 8th. over Atlas Willuweit (Winner) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-0) 3rd Place Match Zak Fowler (Elk Point/Jefferson) 34-5, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 35-9, Jr. (MD 15-6) 5th Place Match Seth Peterson (Canton) 39-11, Fr. over Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-15, So. (Dec 4-3) 7th Place Match Dane Christopherson (Sisseton) 33-10, Jr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 28-15, Fr. (Dec 14-7)

B-126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton

2nd Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner

3rd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip

4th Place – Luke Heninger of Stanley County

5th Place – Jackson Nockels of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

6th Place – Jared Harris of Bennett County

7th Place – Cody Sechser of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place – Carter Calmus of Howard 1st Place Match Kellyn March (Canton) 44-1, So. over Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) 42-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0) 3rd Place Match Jadyn Coller (Philip) 22-6, Fr. over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 40-6, . (SV-1 3-1) 5th Place Match Jackson Nockels (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-11, Sr. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 35-16, So. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Cody Sechser (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-18, Sr. over Carter Calmus (Howard) 37-21, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

B-132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory

3rd Place – Jaden Schilling of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County

5th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

6th Place – Tate Reiner of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place – Hunter Kloos of Deuel

8th Place – Tate Haider of Wolsey-Wessington 1st Place Match Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 36-1, Jr. over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 35-2, So. (Dec 6-3) 3rd Place Match Jaden Schilling (Mobridge-Pollock) 40-7, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 33-14, . (Dec 6-0) 5th Place Match Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-15, 8th. over Tate Reiner (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-12, Sr. (Dec 7-6) 7th Place Match Hunter Kloos (Deuel) 36-15, Jr. over Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

B-138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Josh Weisbrod of Clark/Willow Lake

2nd Place – Kaleb Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

3rd Place – Trevor Peters of Winner

4th Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton

5th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner

6th Place – Preston Jones of Britton-Hecla

7th Place – Hunter Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

8th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker 1st Place Match Josh Weisbrod (Clark/Willow Lake) 42-2, Sr. over Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4) 3rd Place Match Trevor Peters (Winner) 45-10, So. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-11, Fr. (MD 15-4) 5th Place Match Preston Nedved (Wagner) 30-21, So. over Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 24-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0) 7th Place Match Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 35-11, So. over Grant Plucker (Parker) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)