STATE WRESTLING-Canton Takes State B Team Championship

C-Hawks More Than 40 Points Better Than Runner-Up
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Behind three individual state champions the Canton C-Hawks rolled to the State B Wrestling team championship on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!  Team scores and complete place results are below:

H.S. WRESTLING
STATE B WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES
1.  Canton (165)

2.  Winner (111.5)

3.  Howard (100)

4.  Philip (96.5)

5.  Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (84.5)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
B-152
Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area
  • 2nd Place – Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 3rd Place – Dom Pechous of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 4th Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont
  • 5th Place – Scott Peterson of Canton
  • 6th Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard
  • 7th Place – Isaac Olson of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 8th Place – Ethan Marx of Elk Point/Jefferson

1st Place Match

  • Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 45-2, Jr. over Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-6, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Dom Pechous (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 28-6, Sr. over Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 37-9, Jr. (Fall 2:24)

5th Place Match

  • Scott Peterson (Canton) 39-5, Jr. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 40-20, So. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

  • Isaac Olson (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-9, Jr. over Ethan Marx (Elk Point/Jefferson) 23-11, Sr. (Fall 5:48)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 4th Place – Gannon Martinmaas of Faulkton Area
  • 5th Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston
  • 6th Place – Tanner Even of Parker
  • 7th Place – Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place – Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake

1st Place Match

  • Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-9, So. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 35-7, So. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-5, So. over Gannon Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 40-5, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 13-3, Sr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 39-18, So. (MD 10-2)

7th Place Match

  • Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 37-10, So. over Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-18, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 2nd Place – Nathan Bauer of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 3rd Place – Jack Konechne of Garretson
  • 4th Place – Carter Shoemaker of Webster
  • 5th Place – Keagan Fitch of Philip
  • 6th Place – Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston
  • 8th Place – Kaleb Bucks of Lemmon/McIntosh

1st Place Match

  • Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 47-0, Jr. over Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jack Konechne (Garretson) 25-5, Sr. over Carter Shoemaker (Webster) 30-11, Sr. (Inj. 1:48)

5th Place Match

  • Keagan Fitch (Philip) 27-4, Sr. over Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

  • Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 13-4, Jr. over Kaleb Bucks (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Aidyn Feldhaus of Howard
  • 2nd Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield
  • 3rd Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point/Jefferson
  • 4th Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory
  • 5th Place – Stone Jensen of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 6th Place – Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
  • 7th Place – Tee Allen of Bennett County
  • 8th Place – Koben Huber of Sisseton

1st Place Match

  • Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 46-6, Sr. over Barrett Wren (Redfield) 28-8, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Donelan (Elk Point/Jefferson) 38-1, Sr. over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-5, Jr. (Fall 4:46)

5th Place Match

  • Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 41-7, Sr. over Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

  • Tee Allen (Bennett County) 34-14, Jr. over Koben Huber (Sisseton) 19-19, Sr. (Fall 2:54)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cooper Baloun of Redfield
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 3rd Place – Sam Adams of Harding County
  • 4th Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston
  • 5th Place – Tyler Byrne of Bennett County
  • 6th Place – EJ Leetch of Howard
  • 7th Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner
  • 8th Place – Jason Gerry of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

  • Cooper Baloun (Redfield) 36-0, Sr. over Wyatt Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Sam Adams (Harding County) 38-7, So. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 42-13, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tyler Byrne (Bennett County) 32-10, Sr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 39-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 30-9, So. over Jason Gerry (Mobridge-Pollock) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Evan Kizer of Howard
  • 2nd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 3rd Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Jory Rodgers of Philip
  • 5th Place – Wyatt Locke of Groton Area
  • 6th Place – Kaeden Metz of Sisseton
  • 7th Place – Tyler Resick of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 8th Place – Tristen Bent of Webster

1st Place Match

  • Evan Kizer (Howard) 39-4, Sr. over Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, So. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Jace Johnson (Wagner) 32-13, Sr. over Jory Rodgers (Philip) 28-7, Sr. (TB-1 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 22-13, Jr. over Kaeden Metz (Sisseton) 28-10, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

7th Place Match

  • Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-12, Jr. over Tristen Bent (Webster) 24-21, Jr. (Fall 4:53)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh
  • 3rd Place – Brandyn Anderson of Groton Area
  • 4th Place – Chase Sigdestad of Webster
  • 5th Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 6th Place – Jadeon Biggers of Lyman
  • 7th Place – Brigham Williams of Lead-Deadwood
  • 8th Place – Micah DeBoer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

1st Place Match

  • Payton Smith (Canton) 43-2, Sr. over Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 52-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Brandyn Anderson (Groton Area) 32-4, Sr. over Chase Sigdestad (Webster) 30-14, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

5th Place Match

  • Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 30-13, Sr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 37-18, Jr. (MD 9-0)

7th Place Match

  • Brigham Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 28-13, Sr. over Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 28-22, So. (Fall 2:50)

B-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner
  • 3rd Place – Lane Miller of Howard
  • 4th Place – Riley Weber of Parkston
  • 5th Place – Riley Whitley of Redfield
  • 6th Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Jestyn Woodward of Custer/Edgemont
  • 8th Place – Gage Martinmaas of Faulkton Area

1st Place Match

  • Braden Sehr (Canton) 41-1, Fr. over Kaden Keiser (Winner) 49-5, 8th. (TB-1 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Lane Miller (Howard) 48-7, Fr. over Riley Weber (Parkston) 25-10, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

  • Riley Whitley (Redfield) 40-9, So. over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-17, 8th. (Fall 4:57)

7th Place Match

  • Jestyn Woodward (Custer/Edgemont) 32-17, 8th. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 33-10, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
  • 2nd Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Blair Blasius of Philip
  • 4th Place – Jacob Steiger of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 5th Place – Jordan Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 6th Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard
  • 7th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston
  • 8th Place – Isiah Grimm of Sisseton

1st Place Match

  • Lance Soukup (Wagner) 31-7, So. over Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Blair Blasius (Philip) 34-9, 7th. over Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 43-12, So. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

  • Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 27-10, So. over Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 32-11, Fr. (Fall 0:40)

7th Place Match

  • Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 37-21, Fr. over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 29-13, So. (MD 11-2)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip
  • 2nd Place – Atlas Willuweit of Winner
  • 3rd Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point/Jefferson
  • 4th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson
  • 5th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 6th Place – Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Dane Christopherson of Sisseton
  • 8th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

1st Place Match

  • McCoy Peterson (Philip) 31-0, 8th. over Atlas Willuweit (Winner) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Zak Fowler (Elk Point/Jefferson) 34-5, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 35-9, Jr. (MD 15-6)

5th Place Match

  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 39-11, Fr. over Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-15, So. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

  • Dane Christopherson (Sisseton) 33-10, Jr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 28-15, Fr. (Dec 14-7)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner
  • 3rd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip
  • 4th Place – Luke Heninger of Stanley County
  • 5th Place – Jackson Nockels of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 6th Place – Jared Harris of Bennett County
  • 7th Place – Cody Sechser of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place – Carter Calmus of Howard

1st Place Match

  • Kellyn March (Canton) 44-1, So. over Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) 42-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Jadyn Coller (Philip) 22-6, Fr. over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 40-6, . (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jackson Nockels (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-11, Sr. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 35-16, So. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Cody Sechser (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-18, Sr. over Carter Calmus (Howard) 37-21, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
  • 2nd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory
  • 3rd Place – Jaden Schilling of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 4th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County
  • 5th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 6th Place – Tate Reiner of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 7th Place – Hunter Kloos of Deuel
  • 8th Place – Tate Haider of Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

  • Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 36-1, Jr. over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 35-2, So. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaden Schilling (Mobridge-Pollock) 40-7, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 33-14, . (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

  • Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-15, 8th. over Tate Reiner (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-12, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

7th Place Match

  • Hunter Kloos (Deuel) 36-15, Jr. over Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Josh Weisbrod of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 2nd Place – Kaleb Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Peters of Winner
  • 4th Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 5th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner
  • 6th Place – Preston Jones of Britton-Hecla
  • 7th Place – Hunter Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker

1st Place Match

  • Josh Weisbrod (Clark/Willow Lake) 42-2, Sr. over Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Trevor Peters (Winner) 45-10, So. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-11, Fr. (MD 15-4)

5th Place Match

  • Preston Nedved (Wagner) 30-21, So. over Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 24-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

  • Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 35-11, So. over Grant Plucker (Parker) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Paul Lauck of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place – Sam Kruger of Winner
  • 3rd Place – Michael Witte of Flandreau
  • 4th Place – Landon Sivertsen of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 5th Place – Joey Wheeler of Potter County
  • 6th Place – Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
  • 7th Place – Colby Fitch of Philip
  • 8th Place – Eli Mines of Custer/Edgemont

1st Place Match

  • Paul Lauck (McCook Central/Montrose) 52-2, Sr. over Sam Kruger (Winner) 49-4, Fr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Michael Witte (Flandreau) 39-9, Sr. over Landon Sivertsen (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 25-13, So. over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 41-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

  • Colby Fitch (Philip) 27-10, So. over Eli Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 32-19, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

