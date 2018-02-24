Young Bowlers Compete In Howie Kolhoff Invitational

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The sixth annual Howie Kolhoff Invitational bowling tournament is happening this weekend at Eastway Bowling.

$5,500 worth of scholarship money will be awarded to the top men’s and women’s high school teams in the two-day event.

The tournament honors the memory of past Washington High School bowling coach Howie Kolhoff.

This year, there are 12 girls teams and 25 boys teams. All 12 girls teams will advance to the final round on Sunday while only 16 of the boys teams will get to play Sunday.

Eastway staff say this event is for the youth to enjoy bowling, just like Howie did.

“For this tournament, it’s really just about kids getting together, having a great time and enjoying each others company. So we promote that and we love that and we want to grow the sport and that’s one of the ways that we think we can do it,” says Eastway General Manager James Oberg

This year, the tournament is seeing teams from states like Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska travel to bowl.