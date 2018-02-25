2018 Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

SDSU Is The Top Seed, USD Second

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The field is set for the 2018 Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls beginning next Saturday, March 3rd.

Outright regular season South Dakota State (25-6, 13-1) is the top seed and will face 8th seed Western Illinois (12-15, 3-11) next Saturday at 6 PM. The Jacks swept the Leathernecks in the regular season, posting a 98-70 win in Macomb on January 20th and an 82-62 victory in Brookings on February 17th. The winner of this game will face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal between 4th seed Fort Wayne and 5th seed North Dakota State in the semifinals on Monday at 6 PM. The NDSU-Fort Wayne game tips off at 6 PM on March 4th.

The South Dakota Coyotes, (24-7. 11-3) are the 2nd seed in the tournament and will face 7th seed Nebraska-Omaha (4-10, 9-21) immediately following the SDSU-WIU quarterfinal next Saturday at 8:30 PM. The Coyotes swept the regular season series with the Mavericks, winning 85-71 in Omaha on January 20th and 79-64 on February 17th in Vermillion. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Sunday quarterfinal between Denver and Oral Roberts in the semifinal on Monday at 8:30 PM. The quarterfinal between the Pioneers and Golden Eagles tips off at 8:30 PM March 4th.

The championship game of the tournament will be on Tuesday, March 6th at 8 PM on ESPN 2. The winner gets the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball Tournament.

You can view the full tournament bracket by clicking HERE .