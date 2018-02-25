2018 Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

USD Top Seed, SDSU Second

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The field is set for the 2018 Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls beginning next Saturday, March 3rd.

The regular season outright champion South Dakota Coyotes (24-5, 14-0) are the top seed and will open the tournament next Saturday against 8th seed Fort Wayne (4-23, 1-13) at noon. USD swept the season series with the Mastodons, winning 85-43 in Vermillion on January 13th and 79-60 at Fort Wayne on February 7th. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Sunday quarterfinal between Oral Roberts and Denver in Monday’s first semifinal at noon. The Pioneers and Golden Eagles tip off at noon on Sunday, March 4th.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-6, 12-2) are the #2 seed in the tournament and will play immediately after the USD-Fort Wayne at 2:30 PM next Saturday against 7th seed North Dakota State (9-19, 2-12). SDSU swept the season series with NDSU, winning 83-63 in Brookings on January 6th and 85-64 in Fargo on February 1st. The winner of this game will get the winner of the Sunday quarterfinal between Western Illinois and Nebraska-Omaha in the semifinal on Monday, March 5th at 2:30 PM. The Leathernecks and Mavericks play at 2:30 on Sunday, March 4th.

The championship game of the tournament will be on Tuesday, March 6th at 1 PM on ESPNU. The winner gets the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball Tournament.

You can view the full tournament bracket by clicking HERE .