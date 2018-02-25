Children’s Museum of South Dakota Offers Play Time for Kids with Sensitivities

BROOKINGS, S.D.- It can often get crowded at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota and for some kids this can be overwhelming.

The museum was emptier than usual on Sunday for kids like Coden to have room to explore during their sensory friendly event.

“You come into the Children’s Museum on a really busy day and there’s going to be things flying at you everywhere, there’s places to explore, things to see,” said Director of Marketing Kerri Vilhauer.

For kids with special needs that can be very overwhelming, so the museum holds smaller sized events for kids who are sensitive to crowds and loud sounds. That way they can enjoy the museum as well.

“Here he can actually play and not worry about the stress. He has a lot of anxiety, so it kind of helps with his anxiety to have it calmer and not so much going on,” said museum visitor Clarissa Thompson.

All family members including siblings are welcome to play.

“We have quiet areas and adaptive equipment available for families to be able to come and play and explore and just bask in the joy of each others company,” said Vilhauer.

All happening in a judgement free zone, which for Thompson is very important.

“He gets to open up, be who he is, no judgement from other parents, which is good for me you know because you kind of look for that everywhere you go. People judge you and how your kids are different,” said Thompson.

“They enjoy the chance to just be themselves and to have a chance to play explore and not worry about what others are doing and thinking and just be them,” said Vilhauer.

Terry Schmidt tries to take his son to as many of these as he can. This is the only sensory friendly event him and his wife have been able to find.

“Loud noises makes him just get real anxious so you know now he can come and do whatever he wants and a lot of times i just hang back and let him run,” said Schmidt.

The museum strives to have a welcoming and inclusive environment and they hope these events are making an impact.

They have 15 sensory friendly events planned this year. Click here for the schedule.