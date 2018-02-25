NSIC TOURNAMENT-Sioux Falls Upsets Moorhead Women For Second Straight Year

Cougars Advance To Fourth Straight Semifinal With 59-56 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Erasing a double-digit deficit and closing on a furious run, University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball advanced to the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament with a 59-56 win over MSU Moorhead on Sunday night. The Cougars (16-12) reamined perfect in NSIC Tournament quarterfinals, defeating the Dragons (23-5) for the second consecutive season in the conference tournament second round.

Sioux Falls moves onto the NSIC Tournament semifinals for the third straight season and head coach Travis Traphagen is now 9-2 in games at the Sanford Pentagon, including the 2016 tournament title, since the conference moved the tournament to the Sioux Falls facility.

The Cougars will face cross-town rival Augustana on Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. with the winner set to face the winner of Winona State and Concordia-St. Paul in the NSIC Tournament title game on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Only four Cougars scored on Sunday night, but another 20-point outburst from Mariah Szymanski and Augusta Thramer’s career-high 17 points paired well with USF’s staunch defense down the stretch for the win. Szymanski scored 26 points, her third consecutive 20-point performance, including the game-winner and a pair of free throws to ice it.

USF trailed by 12 points at the end of the first quarter, then cut it to two by halftime. After taking their first lead of the game since the opening minutes well into the third quarter, USF found themselves down eight points through three periods. Keeping theme with the rest of the game, the Cougars fell behind five points with 3:06 remaining but a combination of sturdy defense and clutch baskets, USF emerged victorious.

Jacey Huinker, who scored just six points on the night, provided the basket to start the final comeback. She hit a runner while crossing the paint over teh 6-foot-3 Drew Sannes to bring USF within three points, 56-53, with 2:40 remaining. A series of scoreless possessions by both teams brought the clock below a minute before USF clawed back again.

As the clock had just passed a minute remaining, Thramer tipped a cross-court pass and Kaely Hummel scooped it up with one MSUM defender to beat. At the three-point line, she shook her defender with a perfectly-timed behind-the-back dribble then converted the left-handed layup, to cut the MSUM lead to one point, 56-55, with 46 seconds left. The basket also gave Hummel her 10th point of the night, extending her streak to 28 games with 10 or more points this season.

Electing to not foul, USF used the disparity between the shot and game clocks lead to their next possession. Forced to attack, MSU Moorhead’s Jacky Volkert was stripped by Huinker and Thramer dove on the floor to secure it, calling a timeout to ensure the Cougars of a final possession.

With 15 seconds left, Szymanski was not deterred by the Dragons’ all-time leading shot blocker when the USF sophomore attacked the basket. Szymanski quickly turned around the ball screen set for her and stopped just under the basket, pump faked to get Sannes out of position, then converted the layup for USF’s second lead of the game, 57-56, with 8.6 seconds remaining.

MSU Moorhead sent up a 3-pointer that rattled around the basket before Szymanski was fouled on the rebound, sending her to the free throw line. She connected on both, giving USF a three-point cushion, which held after MSU Moorhead’s last-second 3-pointer came up short.

USF’s first quarter was one to forget, despite shooting 42.9 percent from the field. The Dragons raced out to a lead and used four first-quarter 3-pointers to build a 26-14 advantage.

One quarter later, Szymanski began the Cougars’ answer. USF was held without a three in the first quarter, but Szymanski connected on her first two attempts in the second. Steadily clawing their way back, Hummel cut the lead to three then Szymanski canned her third triple in the final minute of the first half, bringing USF within two points at halftime, 34-32.

USF’s trio of guards combined to give USF their first lead since the opening minutes as Thramer and Hummel jumpers preceded Szymanski’s fourth 3-pointer of the game. USF’s lead was short lived, however, with MSUM scoring seven straight. Thramer stopped the run with a tough and-one, but the Dragons scored the final four points for a 50-42 advantage over USF with one quarter to play.

Opening the fourth quarter, USF steadily closed the gap. Szymanski, Huinker and Thramer all hit layups in the first three minutes of the quarter before the Dragons scored. Thramer made one of two free throws and Szymanski brought the Cougars within one point with another lay-in. Volkert and Sannes scored four straight to put the Dragons up 56-51, but that’s when the Cougars began their final comeback.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics