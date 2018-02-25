NSIC TOURNAMENT: Winona State Stuns Northern Women

Top-Seeded Wolves Upset 57-44

Sioux Falls S.D. – Northern State University Women’s basketball team lost 57-44 in the second round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. With the loss the Wolves drop to 25-5.

After one quarter of play the Wolves had a four point advantage, 17-13. Winona State won the remaining quarters, the Wolves only scored five points in the quarter and trailed heading into the second half. The Wolves shot 43.4 in the first half but trailed by 11 heading into the intermission. The Wolves brought the Warrior lead to nine early in the third quarter but couldn’t get it any closer in the game as NSU fell Sunday afternoon.

Northern State shot 34.0 percent from the field, had 32 points in the paint, and five bench points. Defensively, the Wolves gave up 44.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from the 3-point line, and had 27 points off NSU turnovers. The Wolves out-rebounded the Warriors 39-24, had 11 second chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds, and had 8 points off of 15 Winona State turnovers.

Miranda Ristau led the Wolves with a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. She also added one assist, and two steals. Jill Conrad had seven points, five rebounds, and three assists. Brianna Kusler had four points, five rebounds, and three assists. Alexis Tappe added three points, four rebounds, and two assists. The final starter for the Wolves was Jessi Marti and she added two points, two rebounds, and one steal.

Off the bench, Haley Froelich had three points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Brynn Flakus had the final two points in the box score for the Wolves with four rebounds, two assists, and one block. Gabby Laimer had one assist off the bench for the Wolves. Anika Fredrick and Sara Tvedt had two and one rebounds respectively.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is set to air on NCAA.com at 9 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 4. The NCAA Elite 8 will take place on March 19-21-23 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics