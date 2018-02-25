Renner Fire Department Hosts Pancake Benefit

Renner, S.D. – The Renner Fire Department is continuing their yearly fundraising tradition with a pancake breakfast.

Since the Renner Fire Department is volunteer based, they use fundraising events and donations to supply the station with expensive fire equipment.

Last year, the fire department raised around seven-thousand dollars which was put towards buying a Lucas device, which is an CPR device to give timed chest compressions to improve blood flow.

Renner Fire staff say it’s great to see the community come together to help their local fire station.

“It’s been an awesome turnout today. Obviously the weather and the lack of snow that we were supposed to get helped out quite a bit. Great turnout and hopefully everybody enjoyed themselves and it’s just about having the community come to us and see what we got to offer and see our faces,” says Renner Fire Department Fire Chief Jon Siemonsma.

The Renner Fire Department hopes to use the funds raised this year towards a new fire truck.