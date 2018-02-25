Residents Remember the Old Canton Ski Hill

With the Winter Olympics wrapping up, most are unaware that a small South Dakota town was once a hot spot for winter sports due to having their own ski hill.

“It was good for the city and good for the sport,” says Canton resident, Omar Peterson.

In 1912, the Canton Ski Hill was built two miles east of Canton.

The hill’s drop was around 275 feet while skiers covered almost an eighth of a mile going as fast as one hundred miles per hour.

Peterson remembers his dad telling him how busy the town and the hill got when tournaments were held.

“The one that I have a ticket here and I think that was 1936 probably was a dollar and they had $4,000 and that was towards the tail-end of the ski hill,” says Peterson.

Tommy Stensland was eight years-old when he went to the ski hill, but he wasn’t too big of a fan.

“When my dad loaded me and my brothers up and went down to the ski hill, it was colder than the dickens and I didn’t really want to go,” says Stensland.

Three national tournaments were hosted in Canton. The last tournament canton hosted in 1935 saw around 20,000 visitors attend.

At the time Canton had a population of around 2,300 people, so visitors had to stay in Sioux Falls or stay in sleeper coaches at the railyard.

One of the last tournaments the hill was supposed to host needed snow to be hauled in from Lake Okoboji, but cold weather made the hill unskiable.

“It was kind of slushy when they were doing it and the next morning it was 15 below and it was too icy to jump,” Peterson tells us.

In world war two, lack of attendance and higher maintenance costs forced the ski hill to close down.

On June 2nd 1944, a big wind-storm blew down the structure leaving scattered wood and wires around the site.

Now a bronze sign sits near the same location showing how much the hill meant to this small South Dakota town.

Alf Bakken set the hill record in an exhibition with a jump of 192 feet.