STATE WRESTLING-Hutmacher Wins Thriller Over Casperson As Pierre Once Again Takes State A Crown

Govs Win 6th Title In Seven Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The hyped battle of State A Heavyweight wrestling unbeatens lived up to the hype at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

Defending champion Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain scored a late two-point takedown to defeat Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Nick Casperson 3-1. Hutmacher improves to 46-0 and won his 96th straight match. Casperson, wrestling up two weight classes for the chance to face Hutmacher, finishes 37-1 this season and will wrestle at Fresno State beginning next year.

For the fourth straight year and sixth time in the last seven years the team title went to Pierre. The Govs championship performances helped push them over Rapid City Stevens.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Complete team and individual results are below.

H.S. WRESTLING

State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

1. Pierre (159)

2. RC Stevens (157.5)

3. Sturgis (113.5)

4. RC Central (109.5)

5. Aberdeen (106.5)

Individual Results

A-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis

2nd Place – Cael Larson of Rc Central

3rd Place – Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank

5th Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

6th Place – Declan Malone of Rc Stevens

7th Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain

8th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings 1st Place Match Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 16-0, Jr. over Cael Larson (Rc Central) 56-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0) 3rd Place Match Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 43-10, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 32-5, So. (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match Ty Althoff (Watertown) 40-10, So. over Declan Malone (Rc Stevens) 28-12, So. (Fall 3:00) 7th Place Match Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-14, Fr. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-12, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

A-113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain

2nd Place – William George of Douglas/RC Christian

3rd Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt

4th Place – Cody Stockman of Rc Stevens

5th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings

6th Place – Tristan Permann of Sturgis

7th Place – Sam Olson of Madison

8th Place – Riley Williams of Lennox 1st Place Match Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 45-4, Jr. over William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 44-9, Jr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 42-3, Fr. over Cody Stockman (Rc Stevens) 39-14, Jr. (SV-1 3-1) 5th Place Match Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 36-15, Jr. over Tristan Permann (Sturgis) 13-7, Sr. (SV-1 2-0) 7th Place Match Sam Olson (Madison) 30-19, Fr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 46-15, So. (SV-1 5-3)

A-120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Lincoln Turman of Pierre

3rd Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain

4th Place – Giovanni Ruffo of Yankton

5th Place – Kyler Bauder of Mitchell

6th Place – Logen Fischer of Rc Stevens

7th Place – Beau Beavers of Sf Lincoln

8th Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis 1st Place Match Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 3-0) 3rd Place Match Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 38-4, Jr. over Giovanni Ruffo (Yankton) 38-12, Fr. (Dec 6-5) 5th Place Match Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 35-16, So. over Logen Fischer (Rc Stevens) 33-20, Jr. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Beau Beavers (Sf Lincoln) 44-10, Fr. over Shae Owens (Sturgis) 31-13, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

A-126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Cody BeVier of Rc Stevens

4th Place – Tate Johnson of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown

6th Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre

7th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish

8th Place – Kadyn Kraye of Rc Central 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 39-3, So. over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 31-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0) 3rd Place Match Cody BeVier (Rc Stevens) 40-7, Sr. over Tate Johnson (Brandon Valley) 39-11, Fr. (SV-1 3-1) 5th Place Match Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 34-12, Sr. over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 32-19, So. (Dec 5-0) 7th Place Match Max Sailor (Spearfish) 41-14, Fr. over Kadyn Kraye (Rc Central) 35-27, So. (Fall 4:29)

A-132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – William Turman of Pierre

2nd Place – Spencer Stockman of Rc Stevens

3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

4th Place – Colby Mennis of Madison

5th Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt

6th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg

8th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion 1st Place Match William Turman (Pierre) 36-2, Sr. over Spencer Stockman (Rc Stevens) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 50-7, Jr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 35-9, So. (Dec 4-0) 5th Place Match Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 33-15, So. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 35-15, So. (Dec 3-1) 7th Place Match Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 34-11, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 32-20, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

A-138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Carlos Ruffo of Yankton

2nd Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron

3rd Place – Brandon Sharkey of Rc Stevens

4th Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

5th Place – Tigh Hight of SF O`Gorman

6th Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre

7th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central

8th Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley 1st Place Match Carlos Ruffo (Yankton) 31-0, So. over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4) 3rd Place Match Brandon Sharkey (Rc Stevens) 43-12, Sr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 45-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Tigh Hight (SF O`Gorman) 39-17, Sr. over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 32-19, So. (MD 12-2) 7th Place Match Caden Ideker (West Central) 37-9, Jr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 31-12, So. (Dec 2-1)

A-145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Michael Lusk of Pierre

2nd Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion

3rd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis

5th Place – Cooper Voorhees of Rc Stevens

6th Place – Jake Werner of Watertown

7th Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian

8th Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Michael Lusk (Pierre) 38-2, Sr. over Trey Hage (Vermillion) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-7, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 34-14, Fr. (Dec 6-0) 5th Place Match Cooper Voorhees (Rc Stevens) 44-14, So. over Jake Werner (Watertown) 33-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1) 7th Place Match Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 33-9, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 34-17, Sr. (Fall 0:55)

A-152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis

2nd Place – TahJae Jenkins Harris of Huron

3rd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Nate Allen of Rc Stevens

5th Place – Will Jarrott of Aberdeen Central

6th Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison

7th Place – Barry Browning of Pierre

8th Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 41-3, Sr. over TahJae Jenkins Harris (Huron) 35-6, So. (TB-1 3-2) 3rd Place Match Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-4, 8th. over Nate Allen (Rc Stevens) 36-16, Jr. (Dec 7-4) 5th Place Match Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 33-18, Jr. over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 4-0) 7th Place Match Barry Browning (Pierre) 31-19, Sr. over Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 30-23, So. (Dec 9-2)

A-160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Collin Haar of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Briggs Havlik of Mitchell

3rd Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison

4th Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley

5th Place – Austin Senger of Pierre

6th Place – Alec Bien of Milbank

7th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

8th Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of Rc Central 1st Place Match Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 46-7, Sr. over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 38-4, Sr. (SV-1 5-1) 3rd Place Match Jarred Hodges (Madison) 39-7, Sr. over Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 37-6, So. (SV-1 3-1) 5th Place Match Austin Senger (Pierre) 37-8, Sr. over Alec Bien (Milbank) 29-15, Jr. (Fall 2:14) 7th Place Match Logan Bowes (Brookings) 26-24, Jr. over Wyatt Jungclaus (Rc Central) 38-24, So. (Dec 7-6)

A-170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Kolby Kost of Rc Central

3rd Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg

4th Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre

5th Place – Zach Witte of SF O`Gorman

6th Place – Travis Kleinsasser of Huron

7th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sf Washington

8th Place – Owen Warren of Yankton 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 30-1, Jr. over Kolby Kost (Rc Central) 39-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4) 3rd Place Match Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 39-5, Sr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 33-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0) 5th Place Match Zach Witte (SF O`Gorman) 39-9, Sr. over Travis Kleinsasser (Huron) 27-13, Sr. (Dec 9-5) 7th Place Match Tupak Kpeayeh (Sf Washington) 36-14, Jr. over Owen Warren (Yankton) 23-19, 8th. (Fall 4:01)

A-182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Dante Colicheski of Rc Stevens

2nd Place – Bridger Kraye of Rc Central

3rd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

4th Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox

5th Place – Wyatt Larsen of Huron

6th Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion

7th Place – Brock Baker of Aberdeen Central

8th Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Dante Colicheski (Rc Stevens) 47-1, Sr. over Bridger Kraye (Rc Central) 52-8, Sr. (Dec 9-2) 3rd Place Match Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 36-14, So. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 45-13, Sr. (Fall 0:36) 5th Place Match Wyatt Larsen (Huron) 37-5, Sr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 37-15, Sr. (Dec 7-0) 7th Place Match Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 27-14, Jr. over Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 31-16, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

A-195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Carson Max of Mitchell

2nd Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt

3rd Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre

4th Place – Gabriel Rieger of Huron

5th Place – Nolan Smith of Rc Central

6th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish

7th Place – Tice McVay of Sturgis

8th Place – Noah Fullmer of Aberdeen Central 1st Place Match Carson Max (Mitchell) 32-3, Jr. over Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match Gage Gehring (Pierre) 32-12, Jr. over Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 24-14, Jr. (Fall 2:07) 5th Place Match Nolan Smith (Rc Central) 43-16, Jr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 34-19, So. (Dec 6-1) 7th Place Match Tice McVay (Sturgis) 15-24, Jr. over Noah Fullmer (Aberdeen Central) 26-22, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

A-220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion

3rd Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis

4th Place – Zack Siemonsma of Huron

5th Place – Mathais Thompson of Rc Central

6th Place – Cole Diedrichsen of Yankton

7th Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

8th Place – Hunter McMath of Rc Stevens 1st Place Match Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 41-3, Sr. over Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 42-7, Sr. (Fall 4:45) 3rd Place Match Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 40-2, Sr. over Zack Siemonsma (Huron) 18-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1)) 5th Place Match Mathais Thompson (Rc Central) 44-17, Sr. over Cole Diedrichsen (Yankton) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 2:01) 7th Place Match Gus Miller (Brookings) 18-13, So. over Hunter McMath (Rc Stevens) 34-24, Jr. (Dec 3-2)