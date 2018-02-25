STATE WRESTLING-Hutmacher Wins Thriller Over Casperson As Pierre Once Again Takes State A Crown
Govs Win 6th Title In Seven Years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The hyped battle of State A Heavyweight wrestling unbeatens lived up to the hype at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday night.
Defending champion Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain scored a late two-point takedown to defeat Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Nick Casperson 3-1. Hutmacher improves to 46-0 and won his 96th straight match. Casperson, wrestling up two weight classes for the chance to face Hutmacher, finishes 37-1 this season and will wrestle at Fresno State beginning next year.
For the fourth straight year and sixth time in the last seven years the team title went to Pierre. The Govs championship performances helped push them over Rapid City Stevens.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Complete team and individual results are below.
H.S. WRESTLING
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1. Pierre (159)
2. RC Stevens (157.5)
3. Sturgis (113.5)
4. RC Central (109.5)
5. Aberdeen (106.5)
Individual Results
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Cael Larson of Rc Central
- 3rd Place – Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank
- 5th Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
- 6th Place – Declan Malone of Rc Stevens
- 7th Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
- 8th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 16-0, Jr. over Cael Larson (Rc Central) 56-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 43-10, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 32-5, So. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Ty Althoff (Watertown) 40-10, So. over Declan Malone (Rc Stevens) 28-12, So. (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match
- Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-14, Fr. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-12, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place – William George of Douglas/RC Christian
- 3rd Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt
- 4th Place – Cody Stockman of Rc Stevens
- 5th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
- 6th Place – Tristan Permann of Sturgis
- 7th Place – Sam Olson of Madison
- 8th Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 45-4, Jr. over William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 44-9, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 42-3, Fr. over Cody Stockman (Rc Stevens) 39-14, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 36-15, Jr. over Tristan Permann (Sturgis) 13-7, Sr. (SV-1 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Sam Olson (Madison) 30-19, Fr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 46-15, So. (SV-1 5-3)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Lincoln Turman of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain
- 4th Place – Giovanni Ruffo of Yankton
- 5th Place – Kyler Bauder of Mitchell
- 6th Place – Logen Fischer of Rc Stevens
- 7th Place – Beau Beavers of Sf Lincoln
- 8th Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 38-4, Jr. over Giovanni Ruffo (Yankton) 38-12, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 35-16, So. over Logen Fischer (Rc Stevens) 33-20, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Beau Beavers (Sf Lincoln) 44-10, Fr. over Shae Owens (Sturgis) 31-13, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central
- 3rd Place – Cody BeVier of Rc Stevens
- 4th Place – Tate Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown
- 6th Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre
- 7th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Kadyn Kraye of Rc Central
1st Place Match
- Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 39-3, So. over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 31-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cody BeVier (Rc Stevens) 40-7, Sr. over Tate Johnson (Brandon Valley) 39-11, Fr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 34-12, Sr. over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 32-19, So. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
- Max Sailor (Spearfish) 41-14, Fr. over Kadyn Kraye (Rc Central) 35-27, So. (Fall 4:29)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – William Turman of Pierre
- 2nd Place – Spencer Stockman of Rc Stevens
- 3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
- 4th Place – Colby Mennis of Madison
- 5th Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt
- 6th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- William Turman (Pierre) 36-2, Sr. over Spencer Stockman (Rc Stevens) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 50-7, Jr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 35-9, So. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 33-15, So. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 35-15, So. (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 34-11, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 32-20, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carlos Ruffo of Yankton
- 2nd Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron
- 3rd Place – Brandon Sharkey of Rc Stevens
- 4th Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
- 5th Place – Tigh Hight of SF O`Gorman
- 6th Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre
- 7th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central
- 8th Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Carlos Ruffo (Yankton) 31-0, So. over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Sharkey (Rc Stevens) 43-12, Sr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 45-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Tigh Hight (SF O`Gorman) 39-17, Sr. over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 32-19, So. (MD 12-2)
7th Place Match
- Caden Ideker (West Central) 37-9, Jr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 31-12, So. (Dec 2-1)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Michael Lusk of Pierre
- 2nd Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
- 5th Place – Cooper Voorhees of Rc Stevens
- 6th Place – Jake Werner of Watertown
- 7th Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian
- 8th Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Michael Lusk (Pierre) 38-2, Sr. over Trey Hage (Vermillion) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-7, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 34-14, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Cooper Voorhees (Rc Stevens) 44-14, So. over Jake Werner (Watertown) 33-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 33-9, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 34-17, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – TahJae Jenkins Harris of Huron
- 3rd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Nate Allen of Rc Stevens
- 5th Place – Will Jarrott of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison
- 7th Place – Barry Browning of Pierre
- 8th Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 41-3, Sr. over TahJae Jenkins Harris (Huron) 35-6, So. (TB-1 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-4, 8th. over Nate Allen (Rc Stevens) 36-16, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 33-18, Jr. over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Barry Browning (Pierre) 31-19, Sr. over Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 30-23, So. (Dec 9-2)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Collin Haar of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place – Briggs Havlik of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison
- 4th Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place – Austin Senger of Pierre
- 6th Place – Alec Bien of Milbank
- 7th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
- 8th Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of Rc Central
1st Place Match
- Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 46-7, Sr. over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 38-4, Sr. (SV-1 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jarred Hodges (Madison) 39-7, Sr. over Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 37-6, So. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Austin Senger (Pierre) 37-8, Sr. over Alec Bien (Milbank) 29-15, Jr. (Fall 2:14)
7th Place Match
- Logan Bowes (Brookings) 26-24, Jr. over Wyatt Jungclaus (Rc Central) 38-24, So. (Dec 7-6)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Kolby Kost of Rc Central
- 3rd Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre
- 5th Place – Zach Witte of SF O`Gorman
- 6th Place – Travis Kleinsasser of Huron
- 7th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sf Washington
- 8th Place – Owen Warren of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 30-1, Jr. over Kolby Kost (Rc Central) 39-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 39-5, Sr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 33-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Zach Witte (SF O`Gorman) 39-9, Sr. over Travis Kleinsasser (Huron) 27-13, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
- Tupak Kpeayeh (Sf Washington) 36-14, Jr. over Owen Warren (Yankton) 23-19, 8th. (Fall 4:01)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dante Colicheski of Rc Stevens
- 2nd Place – Bridger Kraye of Rc Central
- 3rd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
- 4th Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox
- 5th Place – Wyatt Larsen of Huron
- 6th Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion
- 7th Place – Brock Baker of Aberdeen Central
- 8th Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Dante Colicheski (Rc Stevens) 47-1, Sr. over Bridger Kraye (Rc Central) 52-8, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 36-14, So. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 45-13, Sr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Larsen (Huron) 37-5, Sr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 37-15, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 27-14, Jr. over Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 31-16, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carson Max of Mitchell
- 2nd Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre
- 4th Place – Gabriel Rieger of Huron
- 5th Place – Nolan Smith of Rc Central
- 6th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish
- 7th Place – Tice McVay of Sturgis
- 8th Place – Noah Fullmer of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Carson Max (Mitchell) 32-3, Jr. over Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Gehring (Pierre) 32-12, Jr. over Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 24-14, Jr. (Fall 2:07)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Smith (Rc Central) 43-16, Jr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 34-19, So. (Dec 6-1)
7th Place Match
- Tice McVay (Sturgis) 15-24, Jr. over Noah Fullmer (Aberdeen Central) 26-22, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Zack Siemonsma of Huron
- 5th Place – Mathais Thompson of Rc Central
- 6th Place – Cole Diedrichsen of Yankton
- 7th Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
- 8th Place – Hunter McMath of Rc Stevens
1st Place Match
- Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 41-3, Sr. over Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 42-7, Sr. (Fall 4:45)
3rd Place Match
- Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 40-2, Sr. over Zack Siemonsma (Huron) 18-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))
5th Place Match
- Mathais Thompson (Rc Central) 44-17, Sr. over Cole Diedrichsen (Yankton) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 2:01)
7th Place Match
- Gus Miller (Brookings) 18-13, So. over Hunter McMath (Rc Stevens) 34-24, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place – Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 3rd Place – Kaden Johnson of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge
- 6th Place – Zechariah Patterson of Rc Stevens
- 7th Place – Pryce Dyk of Pierre
- 8th Place – Caleb Dagel of SF Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 46-0, So. over Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-1, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen Central) 42-12, Jr. over Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 28-13, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Dante Bravo (Pine Ridge) 31-8, So. over Zechariah Patterson (Rc Stevens) 30-23, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 35-12, Sr. over Caleb Dagel (SF Roosevelt) 25-21, So. (Dec 2-1)