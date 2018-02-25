Storm Drop Season Opener In Arizona

Sioux Falls Loses United Bowl Rematch 39-33

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm season started with a challenge on the road against defending champions, the Arizona Rattlers. After a back and forth battle, the Sioux Falls Storm fell short of earning their first victory of the 2018 season after a 39-33 loss on Sunday.

Sioux Falls would strike first after a 17-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown, giving the Storm a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point by Miles Bergner. Arizona would take a 7-6 lead after a three-yard rushing touchdown by Darrell Monroe. The Storm ended the first quarter with a 13-7 lead after a Lyle McCombs eight-yard rushing touchdown.

To begin the second quarter, the Rattlers would tie the game after a Jamal Miles one-yard rushing touchdown. The Storm would re-take the lead after Lyle McCombs scampered in from seven yards out. Arizona would cut the lead to one after Anthony Amos reeled in a 36-yard touchdown from Jeff Ziemba. The Storm ended the half with a 27-20 lead after Lorenzo Brown found Mike Tatum for the touchdown and then Robert Haynes came up with a one-point rouge after stopping the Rattlers from coming out of the end zone.

The Storm were shut out in the third quarter after Arizona scored on a two-yard touchdown reception by Jamal Miles and then a 25-yard field goal by Sawyer Petre, falling to a 30-27 deficit.

The Storm would tie the game early in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard field goal by Miles Bergner. The Rattlers would earn a safety after a Lorenzo Brown fumble and then a touchdown when Jeff Ziemba rushed in five-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 39-30. Sioux Falls would end the game after a 45-yard field goal by Miles Bergner and a final score of 39-33.

Brown finished with 106 passing yards and one touchdown while completing 10 of 20 passes, while rushing 11 times for 59 yards and one touchdown. Lyle McCombs had 15 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Mike Tatum caught four passes for 51 yards and one touchdown while Judd Harrold had five receptions for 45 yards. Defensive backs Trey Wafford led the Storm with 10 total tackles while Daniel Lindsey and Jabari Gorman each grabbed one interception.

The Sioux Falls Storm (0-1) return to action on Monday, March 12 at 6:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Titans (0-1).

-Recap Courtesy SF Storm