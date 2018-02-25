SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Jackrabbits & Coyotes Hope To See Each Other In Championship Game

SDSU & USD Are Top Seeds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Meanwhile in Division One the regular season is over for South Dakota and South Dakota State, meaning it’s time to begin the climb to the NCAA Tournament at the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls next week.

South Dakota State wrapped up a 13-1 Summit League regular season last night in Fort Wayne with a 97-90 victory behind 31 points from Mike Daum. The Jackrabbits are outright conference champions and will begin their quest for a third straight tournament title next Saturday at 6 against Western Illinois.

Rival USD was off yesterday and will be the second seed, playing immediately after SDSU next Saturday against Omaha.

Though both of them know they can’t look ahead, it’s not secret that they’d like a shot at each other if they can make the championship game on March 6th. Though only three of the combined 31 players on both teams are native South Dakotans, the intensity of the rivalry has gripped everyone who wears red or blue.

On the other side of the bracket, 4th seed Fort Wayne faces 5th seed North Dakota State on Sunday at 6 PM. The winner of that game gets the winner of the SDSU-Western Illinois game in Monday’s semifinals. Following that it’s 3rd seed Denver and 6th seed Oral Roberts at 8:30. The victor of that gets either USD or Omaha.