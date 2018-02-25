SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-USD & SDSU Women Could Both Be Worthy Of NCAA Tournament

Coyotes & Jacks Are Top Two Seeds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota and South Dakota State women will fight for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament next week at the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.

Their body of work this season could help make the case for both teams going to the Big Dance.

The Coyotes went unbeaten in Summit play and were the outright regular season champions. They’ll face Fort Wayne next Saturday at noon.

That same Mastodon team fell to SDSU 77-55 in yesterday’s season finale. The Jacks finished second and will face North Dakota State next Saturday following the USD-Fort Wayne game.

It’s similar to what happened two years ago when the Jacks were swept by the Coyotes in the regular season and came back to beat USD in the tournament title game. That year both teams were worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid, something the Coyotes proved when they won the WNIT. And with both teams sporting high RPI this year, it raises the question of whether both should go dancing regardless of who wins the automatic bid.

On the other side of the bracket, Denver will play Oral Roberts on Sunday at noon with the winner getting either USD or Fort Wayne in Monday’s semifinal. Following that game it’ll be defending tournament champion Western Illinois and Omaha at 2:30. The victor of that game gets either SDSU or NDSU.