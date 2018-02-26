House Disbands Panel Investigating Lawmaker

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has ended an investigation into Republican state Rep. David Johnson at the request of a lawmaker who said he made her fear for her safety last week.

House members voted 64-1 Monday to disband a special committee on discipline and expulsion established just days earlier to investigate Johnson’s conduct toward GOP Rep. Lynne DiSanto.

DiSanto said she has accepted a personal apology from Johnson.

Johnson said his emotions got the better of him during a public apology Friday on the House floor.

The confrontation occurred Wednesday evening on the House floor. DiSanto says Johnson’s behavior was “unacceptable and unprofessional,” calling it a scary event for her.