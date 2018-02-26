Marketing Expert Breaks Down Why Some Companies Are Cutting Ties With The NRA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A growing number of big companies have said goodbye to the NRA after their response to the fatal shootings in Florida earlier this month. After 17 deaths, some companies say enough is enough.

Greg Blomberg from Media One in Sioux Falls says the aftermath of the Florida fatalities is particularly interesting from a marketing perspective.

“It’s a red hot issue and it’s emotional,” said Blomberg.

Blomberg says he’s fascinated that the First National Bank of Omaha, which is based in a red state, is advocating for change, but there’s an explanation. Blomberg says people vote with their feet. He uses the example of a restaurant.

“The service is great and the product you’re putting out is very competitive, people vote with their feet. They show up,” said Blomberg. ”If the product isn’t any good, the service is terrible, you’re kept waiting, so on and so forth, there are many other places out there that they can go and they vote with their feet. They walk next door.”

Many of the young survivors of the Florida shooting are pursuing activism to honor their fallen classmates – something marketers have noted.

“Many people in marketing are very aware and very interested in staying in touch with millennials,” said Blomberg.

Ultimately, corporations, like Delta Airlines, have values they chose to align themselves with, and some businesses in Sioux Falls are sending a message that they are ready for change.

“The business leaders in this community are all very concerned about aligning themselves with what makes the most sense for a better Sioux Falls, a better South Dakota,” said Blomberg.

The NRA released a statement saying “some corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”