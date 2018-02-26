Metallica Making Their Way Back To Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – One of rock’s biggest bands is making their way back to Sioux Falls for the first time in 26 years.

“Sioux Falls really is a home for rock and roll,” says KBACK Rock Radio Co-owner and DJ, Crash.

For the first time in 26 years, legendary rock band Metallica will perform in Sioux Falls. They’ll be rocking at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Los Angeles based group will make the trip to Sioux Falls on September 11th as part of their World Wired North American tour.

With big names coming to perform recently like Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters and Avenged Sevenfold, Premier Center staff say there continues to be growing interest in having the biggest artists in the world perform in Sioux Falls.

“I think there was just a lot of pent-up demand for shows that could come here and once they starting coming here, ticket sales have just been fabulous. So you know our success for each show breeds other successes down the line,” says Premier Center Director Of Sales and Public Relations, Rick Huffman.

The guys over at KBACK say their listeners are ecstatic about Metallica’s arrival in a matter of months.

“The phones have been lighting up all morning. People are excited, what’s the pre-sale codes, can I hear something off of something they released in the early 80’s where they can find here,” says Crash.

Crash says Sioux Falls has come a long way in being a musical hot spot.

“Before i got a job in South Dakota, it was just the state where we could go buy fireworks. Now we are on the international map and artists and fans alike know that Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a happening place, it’s a growing community,” Crash tells us.

Tickets for Metallica’s World Wired tour go on sale Friday morning.

You can get tickets at the Premier Center box office, live nation.com and ticket master.