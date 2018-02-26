Morris Makes a Big Splash for USD at Summit Championships

VERMILLION, SD…Assistant Coach Kris Jorgensen: “Our diving team at USD is really strong right now. On the men’s side we have Isaac Morris who has the highest scores in the conference.”

Morris earned All-Summit League honors last season after finishing runner up on the three-meter dive and third on the one-meter dive.

Jorgensen: “We still don’t know what he’s capable of. He showed up to conference last year and blew everyone out of the water, and broke all of his records. He keeps improving, and he works really hard so he definitely deserves it.”

That runner up finish didn’t leave Morris’ mind.

Issac Morris, USD Sophomore Diver: “It was a goal. Last year I got 2nd on the 3 meter and I really wanted to try and get 1st this year. It was a driving force.”

Morris posted more than 650 points to win the 3 meter and 1 meter dives at this years Summit League Championships.

Head coach Jason Mahowald says his top diver does more than score points.

Jason Mahowald, USD Swim/Dive Head Coach: “It adds validity to our diving program. It allows us to go after some recruits and say hey this is what we already have here and you can add to that.”

Morris says he’s embracing the pressure that’s now expected of him.

Morris: “It’s good but now it puts pressure on me to perform for the next two years, but I think the pressure is good. It’ll help me do better and have that motivation.”

It might be just enough pressure to repeat as a Summit League Champion, a task no Coyotes has done before.

