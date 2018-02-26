Scoreboard Monday, February 26th
Men’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
Northern 79, MSU-Mankato 78 *Ian Smith 16 pts./game winning basket
SMSU 73, St. Cloud State 66 *Ryan Bruggeman 28 points
Women’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
Winona Sttae 66, Concordia-SP 56
Augustana vs. USF
Boys H.S. Hockey
Minnesota Section 3-A
Semifinals at St. Peter
Luverne vs. Hutchinson
Marshall vs. Litchfield/DC
Women’s Softball
Louisiana-Monroe 9, USD 3
USD 9, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0
G-League
Skyforce vs. Agua Caliente
NBA
Timberwolves vs. Sacramento