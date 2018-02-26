Scoreboard Monday, February 26th

Scoreboard Monday, February 26th
KDLT Sports
Share This:

Scoreboard Monday, February 26th

Men’s Basketball

NSIC Semifinals

Northern 79, MSU-Mankato 78 *Ian Smith 16 pts./game winning basket
SMSU 73, St. Cloud State 66 *Ryan  Bruggeman 28 points

Women’s Basketball

NSIC Semifinals

Winona Sttae 66, Concordia-SP 56
Augustana vs. USF

Boys H.S. Hockey

Minnesota Section 3-A
Semifinals at St. Peter

Luverne vs. Hutchinson
Marshall vs. Litchfield/DC

Women’s Softball

Louisiana-Monroe 9, USD 3
USD 9, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

G-League

Skyforce vs. Agua Caliente

NBA

Timberwolves vs. Sacramento

Related Post

Scoreboard Friday June 30th
Scoreboard Wednesday, January 3rd
Scoreboard Thursday, August 3rd
Scoreboard Tuesday, July 4th

You Might Also Like