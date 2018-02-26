Sixteen Names to Appear on April City Election Ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls voters will have 16 candidates to choose from in the upcoming April election: six for mayor, and ten candidates for city council.

Greg Jamison, Jolene Loetcher, Paul Tenhaken, Mike Gunn, Jim Entenman, and Kenny Anderson Junior have all been confirmed as mayoral candidates.

Ten candidates are vying for four open city council seats.

Janet Brekke and John Paulson are facing off for the At-Large “A” seat.

Nick Weiland and incumbent Christine Erickson are both running for the At-Large “B” seat.

Councilor Rick Kiley will run unopposed for the Southeast District.

Five are competing for the Central District seat: Tom Hurlbert, Curt Soehl, Thor Bardon, Scott Bartlett, and Zach Deboer.

With multiple candidates in multiple races, City Clerk Tom Greco anticipates a runoff.

“In order to win, a candidate has to get 50 percent plus one vote so a majority of votes. If that’s not seen for a particular race, in this case possibly the Central District or the mayoral race then we will plan on having a runoff on May 1.”

Voters have until March 26 to register.

Information on how to register can be found here: http://www.siouxfalls.org/council/city-clerk/election-information