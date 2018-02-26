Trump Says Teachers With ‘Talent’ Can Carry Guns

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want all teachers to carry guns – just those who have a “natural talent.”

Speaking to the nation’s governors in the White House, the president responded Monday to news coverage of his calls to arm teachers to prevent school shootings after the mass school shooting that killed 17 people.

Trump says he wants “highly-trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting” to be armed in schools.

Trump says the only way to stop school shootings is “retribution.” He says “the bad guy has to understand that there’s a big price to pay if your mess around with our students.”