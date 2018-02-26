Two Hit-And-Run Crashes End In Drug Arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two men are behind bars on Monday after what police are calling yet another drug deal gone bad.

32-year-old Boru Wako Jr., and 19-year-old Austin Ridley are facing multiple charges. Police say they received a tip and attempted to pull the two men over Saturday afternoon near 18th and Minnesota.

The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and police did not pursue. The suspect vehicle got involved in two separate crashes on Cleveland Avenue. Police recovered a 9mm handgun, a BB gun, and a crystal substance inside the vehicle.

Police say they were not able to track down the other parties involved with the drug deal.