Vermillion Girl Drowns In Brookings Hotel Swimming Pool

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – A girl from Vermillion has drowned in the swimming pool of a Brookings hotel.

Police Lt. Derrick Powers tells KBRK-AM that first responders were called to the Days Inn just before 9 p.m. Saturday after a preteen girl was found unresponsive in the pool.

She was taken to the Brookings Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s name and age have not been released.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family – you can donate here.