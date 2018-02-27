Ballot Order Selected For April Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Candidate Mike Gunn’s name will appear first on the ballot for Sioux Falls Mayor this upcoming election.

Following state law, candidates’ names were selected at random today to determine the order they will appear on the April ballot. The city of Sioux Falls uses a canvas box to select names.

Mike Gunn will be first, followed by Kenny Anderson Jr., Jim Entenman, Greg Jamison, Paul Tenhaken and Jolene Loetscher.

There have been studies that show the order of appearance on a ballot can affect election results.

“I think probably for some candidates it’s important, and probably for some people who do believe it’s important. From my standpoint I just want to make sure we do it randomly and get the folks placed on the ballot,” said city clerk Tom Greco.

The same process was used for each of the city council races as well. Christine Erickson, John Paulson, and Zach Deboer all were pulled for the top slot in their districts.