Companies Face Mounting Pressure To Pick Sides In Gun Debate

NEW YORK (AP) – As the gun debate heats up following the massacre at a Florida high school, companies are under growing pressure to pick a side: either stand by the National Rifle Association or walk away.

Metlife, Delta and more than a dozen others have decided to end benefits deals offered to the organization’s members. Others, including FedEx, are staying put. The decision to stay or go for many companies involves walking a fine line that can impact their image for better or worse.

The calls for boycotts have been cutting both ways, with gun rights and gun-control supporters threatening to take their dollars elsewhere, depending on a company’s decision.