DWU Coach says GPAC is Really Tough

DWU Coach says GPAC is Really Tough

MITCHELL, SD… The DWU women head for Seward, NE Tuesday and a spot in the GPAC championship game against 2nd-ranked Concordia. The Tigers are 27-5 and ranked 8th and they are used to playing tough competition every time they step on the floor for a conference game says head coach Jason Christensen.