Elderly Woman Dies Following Altercation at Sioux Falls Nursing Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A death investigation is underway at a Sioux Falls nursing home.

Police say an 83-year-old woman died after an altercation with another resident – an elderly man – at Southridge Health Care Center on South Norton Avenue.

“They found that the 83-year-old female had an obvious head injury and they called emergency staff to come and check on her,” said Lieutenant Mike Colwill.

It was early Thursday evening when police were called to Southridge for reports of an assault.

“A staff member who had been preparing the evening medications heard out in the hallway what she believed to be the sound of a body striking the floor she stepped out in the hallway and saw an 83-year-old resident laying in the hallway, on her back with a year old male resident standing over top of her,” said Lieutenant Colwill.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

She died three days later.

“Numerous interviews were conducted with the staff of the nursing home in regards to what took place and we are also currently attempting to process some potential video evidence from the facility as they had numerous cameras at that location.”

Police believe the 78-year-old man attacked the victim but at this time, they do not have a motive.

“They were both residents in a locked dementia unit who were both suffering from dementia. I can tell you the gentleman that was involved in the incident has a history of assaulting other residents and staff.”

The man has since been moved to another care facility in town.

Authorities say charges against him are possible.

“There is a potential once this investigation is closed and we turn it over to the states attorney that he will be charged criminally.”

Police say at this time – no charges are pending against the nursing home.

KDLT News reached out to Southridge this afternoon, they say they have “no comment” on the matter.

However, they did state that their patients’ safety is of utmost importance.