KDLT’s Mark Ovenden Gives Back Through JA’s 100 Hole Challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s not every day we get to brag about our colleagues. This June, KDLT Sports Director Mark Ovenden will reach an accomplishment 20 years in the making.

Junior Achievement is hosting its annual 100 Hole Challenge fundraiser. They’ve been doing this since 1999. Nearly 50 golfers hit the links from sun up to sun down with all proceeds going to the organization. Mark is an avid golfer, and after this year’s event he will have played in all 20 of the challenges.

South Dakota’s Junior Achievement president says Mark is a pivotal supporter who has helped raise more than $160,000. He says his passion for the sport makes it a hard opportunity to pass up.

“Most people think that 100 holes of golf in one day is being crazy-just ridiculously hard. I on the other hand well it’s one of the highlights of the year for me. I love it,” says Ovenden.

There are more than 54,000 students participating in Junior Achievement programs in South Dakota.the fundraiser is at brandon golf course on june 4th.

Registration is now open and a link to that can be found here.