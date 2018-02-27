Lawmakers Ask Voters To Make Constitution Harder To Change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota voters will decide in November if the state constitution should be harder to change.

The state House of Representatives voted 55-9 Tuesday to send the proposed constitutional amendment to the fall ballot. It had passed through the Senate.

The measure asks voters to increase the majority vote threshold required for a constitutional change to 55 percent of the votes cast on the amendment.

Supporters say it’s designed to add an additional protection for the state constitution. Critics contend the proposed amendment could hamper direct democracy in South Dakota.

Republicans have discussed changes to the ballot question system after the 2016 election season brought 10 questions and millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.