Meet the Williams: Mitchell’s First Black Mayor

MITCHELL, S.D. – Bud Williams always knew Mitchell, South Dakota as “home.” When he retired after an impressive military career, Bud followed his heart home with his wife, Bonnie.

At first, Bud served on the Mitchell City Council before he decided to defy the odds.

“He decided if he could do that, he could do the mayor job too,” said Bonnie Williams.

However, it was an uphill battle. Bonnie and Bud were the only two black people living in Mitchell at the time .

“How he got elected, he got all the black votes and it was funny but I guess he did,” said Bonnie. “ I did vote for him.”

Bud did win the black vote – which was Bonnie’s vote – but won by a landslide with 73 percent of the votes. Bud continued to overcome adversity until he died in 2006.

”He had a good life,” said Bonnie. “He enjoyed it, and as a matter of fact, I did too.”

Bud and Bonnie Williams didn’t just love each other – they loved their community – even in a time where a person’s skin color often dictated the love and respect they received.

“My skin is black,” said Bonnie. “You’re naturally going to see that. It’s hard to get past the color of one’s skin. He didn’t let it bother him at all.”

As Bonnie reflects, she says Mitchell has grown into a more diverse place in the past ten years, but she knows that her family paved the way.

“We kind of changed the way some people thought,” said Bonnie. “You know they did not know many, or in some cases, none black people.”

Bud may be gone, but his legacy isn’t. Everyday, Mitchell children learn, grow, and play at an elementary school named after Bud and Bonnie. Their rich history isn’t just for February – it’s forever.