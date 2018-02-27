Red Raiders Lose in GPAC Championships

Red Raiders Lose in GPAC Championships
KDLT Sports
Share This:

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Northwestern men looked like they would win the GPAC title in a very hostile environment-Alley Gymnasium in Sioux City, home of the Morningside Mustangs. Colton Kooima led the way with 23 points and the Red Raiders led by 9 at the break. The lead increased to 12 on a Nathan Wedel hoop. But Morningside rallied to take the lead late on a Tyler Borchers hoop. He scored 24 and the Mustangs rallied to win 80-76. Both teams will advance to the NAIA National Tournament next week at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Related Post

Wilber Says GPAC Has Plenty of National Tourney Te...
Coyotes Cruise Past Red Raiders
Northwestern & Dakota Wesleyan Land Two On Al...
Northwestern Football Signings

You Might Also Like