Red Raiders Lose in GPAC Championships

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Northwestern men looked like they would win the GPAC title in a very hostile environment-Alley Gymnasium in Sioux City, home of the Morningside Mustangs. Colton Kooima led the way with 23 points and the Red Raiders led by 9 at the break. The lead increased to 12 on a Nathan Wedel hoop. But Morningside rallied to take the lead late on a Tyler Borchers hoop. He scored 24 and the Mustangs rallied to win 80-76. Both teams will advance to the NAIA National Tournament next week at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.