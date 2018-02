Sioux Center Wins, West Sioux Falls at State

Sioux Center Wins, West Sioux Falls at State

DES MOINES, IA…Sioux Center got 20 points from Lexi Toering and 16 from Victoria Rensink as the Warriors moved into the 3-A semifinals Thursday night with an impressive 76-60 victory over Red Oak.

West Sioux’s girls basketball season ended Tuesday at the State 2-A tournament. Treynor took command early and the Falcons fell 54-30. They finished the season 21-4.